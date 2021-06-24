Trade of the Month: Famous Brands vs Spur
People’s reluctance to eat out still harms the fast-food sector
24 June 2021 - 08:00
IM has held consistent views about two stalwarts of the quick service restaurant (QSR) and casual dining segment, Famous Brands and Spur Corp.
In August 2020, IM discussed going long on Famous Brands and short on Spur. Subsequently Famous Brands rose 31% and Spur 23%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now