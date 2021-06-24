Top private banks and wealth managers: winners per archetype
24 June 2021 - 08:00
We present five client archetypes to wealth managers and assess how they cater to each. The archetypes cover the spectrum of client market segments and many wealth managers use them in their own market segmentation of clients.Winners for the first four archetypes are determined through two processes. First, in the client survey, certain questions are designed to elicit specific information about their service provider’s capabilities in each archetype. Second, we ask the firms themselves to rank their peers in each archetype. The two sets of rankings feed into the final score.For the internationally wealthy family, the rankings are based solely on judges’ scores for the firms’ responses to a case study.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now