Monthly Top private banks and wealth managers: winners per archetype

We present five client archetypes to wealth managers and assess how they cater to each. The archetypes cover the spectrum of client market segments and many wealth managers use them in their own market segmentation of clients.Winners for the first four archetypes are determined through two processes. First, in the client survey, certain questions are designed to elicit specific information about their service provider’s capabilities in each archetype. Second, we ask the firms themselves to rank their peers in each archetype. The two sets of rankings feed into the final score.For the internationally wealthy family, the rankings are based solely on judges’ scores for the firms’ responses to a case study.