Top private banks and wealth managers: people's choice awards How clients rate their wealth managers and private banks

The people’s choice award is selected purely by clients of wealth managers and private banks through a comprehensive online questionnaire.

This year 9,817 people participated in the client survey — a new record and a dramatic increase on last year’s 5,612 participants. The large number of clients who participate enhances the credibility of the survey findings...