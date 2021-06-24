Companies / Investors Monthly Time for a change on climate We need to know the financial implications of firms’ climate-related issues, writes Cuma Dube BL PREMIUM

The tone from the G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK, this month suggests we should expect an emphasis on accelerating the global transition toward decarbonisation and increased pressure on financial markets to improve climate-related financial disclosures.

The G7 presidency, held by the UK, has made climate change one of its priorities and announced an agreement to mandate climate reporting in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). It will now aim for an international agreement among the G20 countries in time for COP26 in November...