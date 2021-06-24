Companies / Investors Monthly SA’s top private banks and wealth managers SA’s wealth managers excel in areas they can control, and most portfolios were already defensively positioned before the Covid crisis hit, writes Colin Anthony BL PREMIUM

It’s good to have you around during a crisis, is the message emanating from clients of wealth managers and private banks as the country emerges from the Covid-induced economic devastation of 2020.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Intellidex-Investors Monthly "Top Private Banks & Wealth Managers" survey, and, despite the market turmoil, the firms that cater for the wealthy continue to receive exceptionally high ratings from clients on a wide range of categories that are interrogated through the client survey...