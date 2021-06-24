Pepkor: a strong balance sheet
Operating profit expanded across all of the group’s divisions
24 June 2021 - 08:00
Sometimes in investing you just get lucky! (Or, the more lessons you’ve learnt in the market, the luckier you get.)
Last August IM wrote a piece on Pepkor after the share price had fallen about 42%; we concluded that "buying good-quality counters at knock-down prices, providing that structural issues within the business haven’t caused the fall in share price, has proved to be a rewarding investment strategy. Pepkor’s sound business model should ensure that it not only survives the current crisis but gains market share in the medium term."..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now