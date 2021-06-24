Massmart: The bright pink elephant in the room
24 June 2021 - 08:00
Massmart is proof that investment success is a function of company performance and entry price. There are challenges around every corner for CEO Mitchell Slape and his team, yet Massmart is trading at levels last seen in mid-2019.
Year to date, Massmart is up about 60%. There’s been a great deal of momentum around this stock and those who bought in the past year must feel like they just won a TV at Game. Can this continue?..
