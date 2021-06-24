Lewis Group: Sitting pretty, and worth a punt
24 June 2021 - 08:00
It was not so long ago that Lewis was as unpopular as a furniture retailer can ever be, what with the National Credit Regulator breathing — unjustifiably, as it happened — down the group’s neck.
Lewis emerged from that little skirmish with its honour intact, but the market has been slow to reassess the group’s prospects...
