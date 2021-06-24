Companies / Investors Monthly Dipula Income Fund: Put this counter on your shopping list BL PREMIUM

Investors looking to share in the spoils of the retail rebound don’t necessarily have to stash their cash in the retailers themselves. If you’re wary of concentration risk and you’re after a high and growing dividend stream, perhaps it’s time to consider a punt on the landlord instead of the tenant.

Granted, the share prices of several JSE-listed mall owners have already rallied strongly since November, but most are still trading below pre-Covid levels — and at sizable discounts to NAV...