Companies / Investors Monthly Cyberattacks: investing in a safe bet Cybercrime is another risk investors should think about

A cyberattack is every investor’s worst nightmare. The attack is personal yet your attacker is anonymous. You rarely know how the breach occurred or how much of your personal information your attacker has. When you suffer a financial loss, you are likely to be held liable for it.

Experts says that most cyberattacks rely on some form of social engineering. This is why your antivirus software alone is not adequate protection against cybercriminals...