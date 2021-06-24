Cyberattacks: investing in a safe bet
Cybercrime is another risk investors should think about
24 June 2021 - 08:00
A cyberattack is every investor’s worst nightmare. The attack is personal yet your attacker is anonymous. You rarely know how the breach occurred or how much of your personal information your attacker has. When you suffer a financial loss, you are likely to be held liable for it.
Experts says that most cyberattacks rely on some form of social engineering. This is why your antivirus software alone is not adequate protection against cybercriminals...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now