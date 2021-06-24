Companies / Investors Monthly ANTHONY CLARK: Ducking ’n diving is bad form for CEOs It’s a joy to see the better class of CEOs give updates and answer questions at online AGMs BL PREMIUM

As an old-fashioned analyst, I’m far happier with bits of paper and files full of press cuttings, hand-written notes and corporate reports than I am with these cloud-based databases.Similarly, I prefer face-to-face meetings with corporate management during results presentations or AGMs.You can engage directly and get a much better feel of what is behind an answer to a question when you look a CEO in the eye.Body language or an unintentional quip gained alongside chats with other board members are invaluable.But Covid changed all that. The nuances of meetings have been replaced by one-dimensional online meetings.Understandably for public and individual safety, gatherings have become unfashionable despite much of the economy easing out of ongoing Covid fatigue.Pretty much every corporate result or AGM since March 2020 has been via an online platform. This may negate Covid concerns, but much is lost from using remote technology to engage with analysts, investors and shareholders.Many C...