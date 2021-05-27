Companies / Investors Monthly WARWICK LUCAS: Equities over the very long term A history of the way governments treated capital, and what the outlook is now BL PREMIUM

A question often asked by new investors is: "How much can I make in the stock market?" It’s a perfectly good question, but both simple and difficult to answer.

The simple answer might lie in a very long chart of any major stock market index you choose, placed on a log plot, which is used to deal neatly with the issue of compounding. This is useful because stock indices tend to compound their returns over time — and so does inflation, the No 1 problem most sensible investors try to contend with...