Unit trusts prove popular during Covid crisis

Experts (mostly) agree that investors should not jump in and out of unit trusts, writes Pedro van Gaalen

27 May 2021 - 08:00 Pedro van Gaalen

Collective investment schemes (CIS), which include unit trusts, proved popular during the Covid market crisis.

According to Asisa data, the local CIS market attracted net inflows of R213bn in 2020 — the highest yet in the industry’s 55-year history...

