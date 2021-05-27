Social media: stocks of power and profit
Social media’s deep-level knowledge of users draws huge revenues, writes The Finance Ghost
27 May 2021 - 08:00
Reports suggest that more than half the world’s population uses social media. According to dashboard Hootsuite’s "Global State of Digital 2021" report, the top five global platforms in this field (measured by users) are Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, FB Messenger and Instagram. Four of these belong to Facebook.
Mark Zuckerberg’s company came to market in May 2012 at an IPO price of $38 when it had 526-million daily active users (DAUs). Now, Facebook has 1.88-billion DAUs and trades at $320 a share. That’s a total return of about 750% in nine years, or nearly 27% a year...
