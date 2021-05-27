Companies / Investors Monthly SA general equity funds: These funds are keepers BL PREMIUM

For most people the discipline of regular saving is the critical factor when it comes to a stress-free retirement, or simply keeping out of debt.

Kicking yourself because you didn’t choose the number one fund over three years, worse over six months, is a futile exercise. It is wiser to look at firms with a solid research base, not a couple of flamboyant superstars. This is even more important today as the quality of stockbroker research has declined significantly over the past 20 years...