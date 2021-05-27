Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: Balwin Properties BL PREMIUM

Balwin Properties had a challenging 12 months. The first six months of its 2021 financial year coincided with the start of Covid and the lockdowns implemented from late March to June 2020.

This had a devastating effect on the construction and property development sector as work was halted for three months; a gradual phased-in approach brought a reawakening of activity...