Pandemic reshapes investment trends
The economic impact of the pandemic has hastened the emergence of new investment industry trends and themes, writes Pedro van Gaalen
27 May 2021 - 08:00
The unprecedented economic impact of the pandemic took just 19 trading days to send the market from the longest bull run in history into a bear market.
"In the early stages of the pandemic, investor preferences skewed towards ‘less risky’ investment options such as income, cash and hedging due to the uncertainty and volatility that it generated, though some of these asset classes did experience drawdowns," says Veenesh Dhayalam, head of asset manager research at Sasfin Asset Managers...
