Finding alpha in a post-pandemic world Some of Covid's effects on investing may last, writes Pedro van Gaalen

The pandemic created market and business chaos as countries globally went into lockdowns to contain the spread of Covid.

"In March, the global economy experienced the fastest contraction on record. The fastest economic recovery ever followed over subsequent months — due to stimuli from central banks — and global markets returned to record highs," Old Mutual Investment group senior portfolio manager Siboniso Nxumalo points out...