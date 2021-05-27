Distell: New revenue streams, thanks to alcohol bans
27 May 2021 - 08:00
Distell, in which investment giant Remgro holds a commanding 31.4% stake, has been a spirited performer during the prolonged Covid hangover. But there’s no doubt that the lingering pandemic will require some tempering of the lofty growth goals set by the group nearly two years ago.
Distell is listed as an investment holding company on the JSE. The group produces and markets a diverse range of alcoholic beverages across multiple categories, such as spirits, wine and cider...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now