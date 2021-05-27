Companies / Investors Monthly Distell: New revenue streams, thanks to alcohol bans BL PREMIUM

Distell, in which investment giant Remgro holds a commanding 31.4% stake, has been a spirited performer during the prolonged Covid hangover. But there’s no doubt that the lingering pandemic will require some tempering of the lofty growth goals set by the group nearly two years ago.

Distell is listed as an investment holding company on the JSE. The group produces and markets a diverse range of alcoholic beverages across multiple categories, such as spirits, wine and cider...