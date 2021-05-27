Companies / Investors Monthly Crypto’s pros and cons Bitcoin and gold have differences and similarities, writes Peter Little BL PREMIUM

We typically evaluate our investment decisions based on: the income an investment will deliver over the long term; and the current environment (and broad expectations for how that might change) and how it will have an impact on supply and demand fundamentals for those investments.

Analysis of future cash flows involves evaluating the potential for growth in future income against the certainty of receiving that income (with the latter usually commanding a premium, thus removing some of the potential for excess returns)...