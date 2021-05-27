Crypto’s pros and cons
Bitcoin and gold have differences and similarities, writes Peter Little
27 May 2021 - 08:00
We typically evaluate our investment decisions based on: the income an investment will deliver over the long term; and the current environment (and broad expectations for how that might change) and how it will have an impact on supply and demand fundamentals for those investments.
Analysis of future cash flows involves evaluating the potential for growth in future income against the certainty of receiving that income (with the latter usually commanding a premium, thus removing some of the potential for excess returns)...
