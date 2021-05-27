Clicks: Quality business, but on the expensive side
27 May 2021 - 08:00
Clicks was founded in 1968 when its first store opened in Cape Town, and initially listed on the JSE in 1979 as Clicks Stores. The company then changed its listing to New Clicks Holdings after corporate activity in 1996, before changing its name to Clicks Group Ltd in 2009.
The group operates in the health-care sector, predominantly in SA, after selling its Australian operations in 2004 for A$107m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now