Clicks: Quality business, but on the expensive side

Quality business, but on the expensive side BL PREMIUM

Clicks was founded in 1968 when its first store opened in Cape Town, and initially listed on the JSE in 1979 as Clicks Stores. The company then changed its listing to New Clicks Holdings after corporate activity in 1996, before changing its name to Clicks Group Ltd in 2009.

The group operates in the health-care sector, predominantly in SA, after selling its Australian operations in 2004 for A$107m...