Argent: A stellar performer
The company, deeply unloved by institutional funds but with a cult following among private investors, has been dramatically transformed over the past three years
27 May 2021 - 08:00
Micro-cap Argent Industrial has been a favourite of IM for some time and, of late, has been a stellar performer.
IM has consistently recommended the counter from July 2020 (466c), November 2020 (511c) and as recently as February this year (849c)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now