Argent: A stellar performer The company, deeply unloved by institutional funds but with a cult following among private investors, has been dramatically transformed over the past three years

Micro-cap Argent Industrial has been a favourite of IM for some time and, of late, has been a stellar performer.

IM has consistently recommended the counter from July 2020 (466c), November 2020 (511c) and as recently as February this year (849c)...