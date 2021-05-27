Companies / Investors Monthly Afrimat: Reliably consistent, but keep an eye on iron ore BL PREMIUM

Construction materials, bulk commodities and industrial minerals mid-cap Afrimat has been on a tear as the reopening of the domestic economy and a strong international iron ore price powered earnings and the share price.

Recommended by the IM in June 2020 at R31.41 and again in August at R34.15, Afrimat is now trading at more than R50 — just off its recent 52-week high of R52.99...