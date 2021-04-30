Companies / Investors Monthly WARWICK LUCAS: Trying to decipher crypto When entering this minefield, remember that today’s hero is tomorrow’s zero BL PREMIUM

If there is one question from clients that’s a nightmare to answer for financial advisers, it’s: "Should I invest in crypto?" Writing about that feels like a fearful rite of passage.

These instruments have experienced eye-watering gains in recent years, making any prudent reply as to their merits look idiotic...