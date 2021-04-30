Companies / Investors Monthly Trellidor: The doors are open for further expansion BL PREMIUM

Security barrier company Trellidor was founded in Durban in 1976. It listed on the JSE in 2015, tapping a sweet spot, most observers might regretfully admit, when SA’s crime rates and incidents of unrest were escalating.

The company is active in SA, the UK — in its recently acquired business — and, through a franchise model, 17 countries across Africa, Europe, Australia and Israel...