Trade of the Month: Invicta vs Hudaco
Invicta and Hudaco shares deserve closer scrutiny
30 April 2021 - 08:00
IM first recommended Invicta Holdings in a review in April 2020. In a special feature, written with editor Marc Hasenfuss, IM picked stocks for really rough times.
At the time of writing then, Invicta was trading at 600c, having been as low as 351c during the JSE Covid selloff in March 2020. How the mighty had fallen...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now