Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: Invicta vs Hudaco Invicta and Hudaco shares deserve closer scrutiny

IM first recommended Invicta Holdings in a review in April 2020. In a special feature, written with editor Marc Hasenfuss, IM picked stocks for really rough times.

At the time of writing then, Invicta was trading at 600c, having been as low as 351c during the JSE Covid selloff in March 2020. How the mighty had fallen...