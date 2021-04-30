Companies / Investors Monthly Sygnia: Big moves for bright lights Peter Armitage and Magda Wierzycka both had humble beginnings, writes Anthony Clark BL PREMIUM

Two charismatic figures in the JSE’s asset management hub have quietly shifted into the shadows in recent months.

In early February, midsize asset manager Anchor Group, founded and run by equity analyst and fund manager Peter Armitage, completed its sudden delisting from the JSE. This brought an end to a seven-year JSE listing. Anchor, feeling unloved by the market and with a lowly valuation, came to see the listing as nothing but a costly distraction and decided to become a private entity...