Companies / Investors Monthly Super small cap shares to keep an eye on Investors are spoilt for choice in the small-cap universe, and there are many good opportunities if you’re willing to put in the work, writes Shawn Stockigt BL PREMIUM

One of the more welcome side effects of the pandemic has been that as the local economy recovered from the various hard lockdowns, sentiment improved for much-maligned small-and mid-cap stocks on the JSE.

This rosy sentiment had been Awol for a number of years as the domestic economy started to grind dangerously, and some counters were marked well below hard NAVs...