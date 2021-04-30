Companies / Investors Monthly Safe havens: Time for offence or defence? A balance between offence and defence is necessary as some safe havens have lost their lustre, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

Capital preservation and liquidity become critical investment objectives during periods of market volatility. In their flight from risk, investors traditionally flock to conventional safe-haven assets to realise these benefits.

"A safe-haven asset typically holds its value because it is backed by a physical asset and serves as a store of value. These attributes can provide more certainty in returns," says Kim Rassou, portfolio manager at Old Mutual Wealth Tailored Fund Portfolios...