Sabvest Capital: A portal to niche unlisted gems

Sabcap, the new incarnation from the 2020 amalgamation of the Sabvest ordinary and N shares into a unified investment holding company, is one of the more interesting counters on the JSE.

With a market value of almost R2.15bn and a share price of R51, the group has gained over 70% in value since the start of 2021...