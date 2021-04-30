Companies / Investors Monthly Remgro: Portfolio changes could make all the difference BL PREMIUM

Harking back to the days of the old Rembrandt Group, investment company Remgro has always provided much comfort to shareholders by way of the four Ds — being diversified, dependable, dividend paying and deal driven.

For decades, Remgro has been a reliable and low-risk builder of shareholder value, as well as a consistent dividend payer through thick and thin — as was the former Rembrandt...