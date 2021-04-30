Companies / Investors Monthly Nasdaq: Ghosting through some spooky froth Let’s ignore the social media noise and focus instead on the numbers, writes The Finance Ghost BL PREMIUM

Rotation, rotation, rotation. One might be forgiven for thinking that real estate agents have moved into asset management, carrying through their favourite saying with a twist.

The narrative this year in the markets has clearly been around dollar weakness and a rotation by investors from growth stocks to value stocks...