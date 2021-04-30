Companies / Investors Monthly EWC: Unpacking SA’s scariest acronym Strong views are expressed as the finalisation of land expropriation legislation draws near, writes Donwald Pressly BL PREMIUM

The draft expropriation without compensation bill is innocuous and simply intended to fast-track much overdue land justice, post-apartheid redress and reform. It is also the governing party’s view that it is not a bill to be feared and that valid concerns raised by the public will be assessed and, where sensible, that grievances will be redressed.

The draft bill’s opponents describe it as a thicket of inconsistencies and legal lacunae — which will lead to an endless swamp of litigation — and a watering down of the separation of powers and court oversight. This tends to be the view shared by the country’s business lobbies, all of whom, however, say expropriation is necessary but not under the wide ambit of the draft bill...