EOH: Hard work pays off for Van Coller and his team
30 April 2021 - 08:00
EOH, once one of the JSE’s biggest technology conglomerates, has reached a delicate juncture in its turnaround journey.
The latest interim results show that management has found traction in rightsizing the business, but some stern challenges remain...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now