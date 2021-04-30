Companies / Investors Monthly EDITOR’S NOTE: The lavish, the austere, and small caps that last BL PREMIUM

I was reminded, by Shawn Stockigt’s cover story and his company review on Trellidor, of my early excursions into small-cap stocks.It was really by default. I had left Business Day and joined the old Argus newspaper in Cape Town — not because I did not enjoy Business Day (I really did) but because I could not wrap my small-town head around the bustle of Joburg. Because The Argus, which was an afternoon paper in those days, competed with The Cape Times — a morning paper — I really had to dig deep for fresh copy. So I went to almost every AGM of every Cape-based JSE-listed company.In those days AGMs were literally five-minute affairs, and the only shareholder activist was the redoubtable and irrepressible Issy Goldberg. But if you could corner the CEO or the FD over tea, you might get some valuable snippets of information.I vaguely recall a packaging company — either Bowler Metcalf or Aries Packaging — hosting an AGM on the factory floor. I also remember great AGMs at great companies —...