Monthly Bitcoin not a sure thing Crypto's volatility, and the likelihood that governments will move against it, are among the reasons, writes David Bacher

I seldom get through a dinner arrangement these days without the topic of bitcoin ending up in a passionate debate (note to self: strive for more entertaining social engagements).

When I dare to mention to my more tech-savvy companions my reluctance to buy bitcoin at current levels, I am characterised as a fuddy-duddy. I am told I do not understand how the new economy will work and that crypto is obviously the new gold...