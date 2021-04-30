Companies / Investors Monthly Barloworld: Strong balance sheet makes a difference BL PREMIUM

Barloworld has historically been a share for trading rather than long-term investing, with significant peaks and troughs.

This is partly due to a general lack of focus from the group on its strategic direction. The overly diversified nature of the conglomerate is starting to change, as Barloworld has been on a dealmaking spree to tighten up its portfolio exposures...