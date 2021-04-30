Companies / Investors Monthly ANTHONY CLARK: TWK Investments: Chop til you drop Getting to grips with a company’s prospects involves more than just the numbers BL PREMIUM

My alter ego, @Smalltalkdaily Research, was asked by Dylan Puchert, chair of the University of Stellenbosch Investment Society, to be the guest speaker at a 2021 society dinner on April 6 at Middelvlei Wine Estate.Seems I had to sing for my supper, metaphorically speaking, to the Covid maximum audience of 100 students.Puchert follows me on Twitter and wanted a guest speaker who could talk about the real-life experiences of a seasoned on-the-ground analyst.I was honoured to be asked. I’m certainly no luminary, or as august as some of the society’s past speakers.Some say I have experience and gravitas. I say I just have grey hairs from all the hard work covering a wide swathe of the JSE small-to mid-cap sector for 27 years.At the event I ran through the way I think and work, which is surely what the students’ professors or lecturers would not teach them from the books: the real world of being an analyst.There is more to understanding stocks than just theory and poring over the account...