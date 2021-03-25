Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: Combined Motor Holdings BL PREMIUM

This month’s IM trade of the month could be seen as contentious, especially because Motus, the renamed former Imperial vehicle retailing business, is revving close to a 52-week high.

Comparing Motus, with a market capitalisation of R16.7bn, against its smaller sector peer Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) — which has a market value of R1.2bn — is a bit like pitching David against Goliath. But we know how that story ended...