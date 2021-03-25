The bitcoin revolution
This digital currency is changing society, just like the printing press and the steam engine, writes Rob Price
25 March 2021 - 05:00
The invention of the printing press in 1440 broke the Roman Catholic Church’s control on the word of God, sowing the seeds of the Renaissance.
In the early 1700s the invention of the steam engine disrupted horse-and manpower, driving the Industrial Revolution. In the past 40 years the invention of the internet has fundamentally changed the way we interact — creating digital giants such as Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google. Yet financial infrastructure has been largely untouched. Until bitcoin...
