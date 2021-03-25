Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: Renergen BL PREMIUM

IM’s choice of the dual-listed Australian and SA stock Renergen is based on the belief that, after years of development and investment in project feasibility in the company’s gas and helium prospect, something will happen in 2021 to catapult the business to the next level.

The Renergen site, which is in the Free State, is alleged to have the richest concentration of helium gas so far explored on the planet...