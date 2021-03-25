Growthpoint Properties: Getting it Reit in spite of Covid
The question investors will no doubt ask is whether Growthpoint is still a share worth owning
25 March 2021 - 05:00
It’s no secret that property stocks are bleeding — probably more so than any other JSE sector — as pandemic-induced rental discounts to help keep struggling tenants afloat, rising vacancies and valuation losses weigh on profits.
Even so, listed property management teams deserve credit for the extent many have been able to strengthen balance sheets and stabilise business operations in recent months. The positive upshot of this is that most SA real estate investment trusts (Reits) are still able to pay dividends to shareholders, albeit admittedly nowhere near pre-Covid levels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now