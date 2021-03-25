Companies / Investors Monthly Electricity constraints create ESG opportunities Decarbonisation of the economy will also help Eskom, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

SA’s plans to transition away from its reliance on "dirty" energy production to decarbonise the economy while simultaneously supporting Eskom’s current generation constraints will create significant environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investment opportunities.

"Against the backdrop of a carbon-intensive economy, where fossil fuels contribute significantly to SA emissions, it is imperative we transition to a low-carbon economy and develop and stabilise our electricity supply," says Jonathan de Pasquallie, ESG analyst at Sanlam Investments...