Companies / Investors Monthly EDITOR’S NOTE: On daring, dismay and the influence of children BL PREMIUM

Another good month on the JSE (he says, with a sigh of relief). In fact, this has been a more than decent start to the year, and (touch wood) long may the momentum continue through those tricky months of April and May.There have been a few more delistings, just to sour the atmosphere a little. But there is an air of expectancy around corporate activity. If this market needed any further spurring on, a few hostile takeovers or daring tilts would do just the trick (spoken like a true journalist).Sadly, I have needed to cash out a substantial slab of my portfolio in the past few weeks. My eldest is off to university, and I really underbudgeted for that event. Who would have thought a textbook could cost more than R800?Paring down my favourite holdings, like Sabvest, Reinet and RECM & Calibre, was painful. I sincerely hope young Hasenfuss will repay me lavishly when he is a slick corporate lawyer.It’s a tricky thing being a forced seller — even if, in most instances, the vibrant sentime...