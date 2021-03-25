Companies / Investors Monthly Brimstone’s value dilemma Investors with long memories will know not to write off the company yet, writes Marc Hasenfuss BL PREMIUM

Empowerment investment companies should, in a perfect world, be a popular choice for local investors. On paper, there should be a good number of well-established companies looking for black partners able to add value.

What’s more, empowerment investment firms with balance sheets that supported deal-making initiatives should not be short of opportunities to partner with businesses with reputable cash flows and defendable operating niches...