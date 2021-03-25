Companies / Investors Monthly Aveng: The ultimate pennystock punt? BL PREMIUM

Aveng has in some form or another been involved in building SA infrastructure and altering the local skyline for more than 130 years. The group’s roots go back as far as 1889.

At this stage, with the construction sector particularly tied to the ups and downs of the domestic and global economy, there’s little room for error for Aveng. After the boom years of infrastructure spending that led up to the 2010 Soccer World Cup, activity slowed mainly as a result of lacklustre government spending. Aveng was not well positioned for this slowdown, as it had excess debt and an unsustainable capital structure...