Companies / Investors Monthly Aspen: Making a decent recovery BL PREMIUM

Like so many other JSE companies, Aspen had a strong run after the Soccer World Cup in 2010 and peaked around 2015. But from there, it was one big headache for shareholders.

As a wonderful example of why "timing the market" is as important as "time in the market", Aspen hit its low point over the past decade in August 2019 at below R70. Shareholders had lost their taste for Aspen long before Covid hit...