WBHO: Well set for an infrastructure boom
25 February 2021 - 08:00
The construction industry in SA has not been an easy place to be since the boom years of the 2010 Soccer World Cup, and the subsequent lack of government focus on infrastructure during SA’s "lost decade".
A long-term investor in construction stocks from 2011 to date would be considerably poorer, with Murray & Roberts down 75% and Aveng losing most of its value (down some 99%)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now