Companies / Investors Monthly The new global investment order Despite there being potential for a rebound, much should be considered when people invest offshore, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

Investors are positioning themselves for the expected post-crisis rebound, which should unleash significant pent-up demand.

"Investors can look at past recession recoveries for some guidance about the impact on the global investment landscape," says Fedgroup chief financial officer Sheldon Friedericksen. "But they should bear in mind the differences between this recession, brought about predominantly by the pandemic, and the various responses from nations."..