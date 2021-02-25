Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: DRDGold As a leveraged play on the rand gold price and with a 13-year track record of uninterrupted dividends, DRD is worth a look for investors seeking gold exposure BL PREMIUM

If Joburg had a "golden corridor" for property, it would extend from north to south. The corridor for gold is west to east, evidenced by DRDGold’s operations that stretch from Roodepoort to well past Brakpan.

Yes, there are areas beyond Brakpan, which may come as a surprise to some...